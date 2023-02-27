AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 360.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,397 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $56.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.68 and a 200 day moving average of $66.16. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.65 and a 12 month high of $99.85.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. MKM Partners cut their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Hasbro Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

