AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,619 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 11.1% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 307,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 329.5% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Block news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $174,584.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,699,339.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $174,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,698 shares of company stock worth $19,465,562 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $77.36 on Monday. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $149.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 2.33.

Several research firms recently commented on SQ. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

