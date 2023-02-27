AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,239 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 29,945.1% during the 2nd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,015 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,317,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 0.4 %

C stock opened at $50.18 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $62.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average is $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.