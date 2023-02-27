AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,423 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Flowers Foods worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 20,226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,594,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after buying an additional 450,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,595,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,862,000 after buying an additional 243,369 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,548,000 after buying an additional 252,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,378,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,430,000 after buying an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FLO. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:FLO opened at $28.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

Flowers Foods Profile



Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Stories

