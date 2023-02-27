AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 159,682 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in BCE by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 3.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in BCE by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 4.2% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 15.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCE. CIBC raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

BCE Trading Down 1.0 %

BCE Increases Dividend

Shares of BCE stock opened at $44.45 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.713 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

