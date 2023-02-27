AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 272.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 40.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 90.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock opened at $230.54 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.51 and its 200-day moving average is $211.49.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.