AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.19 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 76,498 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,601,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in CVS Health by 107.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $85.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.44. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $84.60 and a twelve month high of $109.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

