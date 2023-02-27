AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 754.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,047 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% during the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $209.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $254.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.27.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.