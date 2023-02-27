AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,147 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 92.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 1,573.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 300.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MATX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Matson stock opened at $67.71 on Monday. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.06 and a 52-week high of $125.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average of $67.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. Matson had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The company had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Matson’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

