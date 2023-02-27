AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,619 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Block Stock Performance
NYSE:SQ opened at $77.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.59. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $149.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,247,367.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $30,579,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $174,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,247,367.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,579,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,698 shares of company stock worth $19,465,562 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.
Block Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Block (SQ)
- REITS to Consider as U.S. Housing Market Tumbles
- Is the 49% Dividend Yield for ZIM Integrated Shipping For Real?
- Remaking Intel to What It Was is Underway
- DocuSign Stock Clobbered by Sell Rating, Buying Opportunity?
- Booking Holdings Tops Views: Travel Boom Shows No Sigs Of Slowing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.