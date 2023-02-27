AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 30,266 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 112.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,266 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $59.94 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day moving average is $54.19. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SSNC. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.