AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,733 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,275 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after acquiring an additional 946,488 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,196,000 after acquiring an additional 572,197 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $86,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,844.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $4,554,403.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,449,824 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $165.11 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $234.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Raymond James reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.22.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

