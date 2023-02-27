AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $35,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LW stock opened at $99.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.26. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $102.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

