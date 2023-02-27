AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 212,810 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 212,810 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -93.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

