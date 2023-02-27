AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,611 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 118.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,804,000 after purchasing an additional 805,111 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 161.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,626,000 after acquiring an additional 711,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,253,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,849,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens upped their target price on First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.90.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $120.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $174.54.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.