AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 272.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,473 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $230.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.49.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TSCO shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.19.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

