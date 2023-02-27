AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 12,831 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,831 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of BOX worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in BOX by 8.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,477,000 after buying an additional 243,529 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in BOX by 18.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC grew its position in BOX by 5.9% during the third quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 253,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 14,058 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in BOX by 150.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 24,190 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in BOX by 3.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 59,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,662.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,662.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $439,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,415,904 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,396.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 296,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,394 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $33.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.79 million. Research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

