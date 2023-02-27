AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 17,788 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,788 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 455,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,756,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $312,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $236.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.33.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

