AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,408 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SBA Communications by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,847,000 after buying an additional 366,879 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 1,959.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 134,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,990,000 after purchasing an additional 127,801 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 106,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $257.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $379.99.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 67.46%.

Several analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.07.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

