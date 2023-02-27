AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 8,942 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,942 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEG. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,882,000 after buying an additional 51,291 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.15 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 104.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

