AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,093 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.1 %

AMD opened at $78.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $125.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,395. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

