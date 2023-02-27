AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,417 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after purchasing an additional 44,329 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $4,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $63.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.24%.

A number of research firms have commented on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

