American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Reduced by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,786 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of American Tower worth $113,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in American Tower by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,486,565,000 after acquiring an additional 96,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in American Tower by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Tower by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,250,000 after acquiring an additional 91,188 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 43.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 1,879,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,004,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,781,000 after buying an additional 440,094 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $195.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.80.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.50.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,685.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

