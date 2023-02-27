Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 214 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,332,000 after acquiring an additional 796,841 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,831,000 after acquiring an additional 483,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16,647.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 429,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,931,000 after acquiring an additional 426,996 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.56 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.81 and its 200 day moving average is $108.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

