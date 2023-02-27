Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,340 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,913 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.68.

NVIDIA stock opened at $232.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $579.82 billion, a PE ratio of 133.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.48 and a 200 day moving average of $160.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

