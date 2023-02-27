Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,462 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 58,451 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period.

FTCS stock opened at $72.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average of $73.68. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $79.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.292 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

