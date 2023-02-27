Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 51,532 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.6% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33.
