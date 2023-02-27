Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 619 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

