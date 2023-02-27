Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,467 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 44.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $137,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HYI opened at $12.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

