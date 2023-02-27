Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,501,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,653,000 after purchasing an additional 977,570 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,239,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,497,000 after purchasing an additional 851,309 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,786,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,045,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,908,000 after purchasing an additional 153,637 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.46 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.46.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

