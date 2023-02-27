Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,645,000 after buying an additional 43,463 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,130,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $545,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 629.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 85,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,391,000 after acquiring an additional 73,848 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYK stock opened at $195.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.56. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $178.51 and a twelve month high of $215.41.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

