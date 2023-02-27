Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $35.51 on Monday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.83.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

