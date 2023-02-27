Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.24 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $137.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.