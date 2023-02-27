Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $2.41 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after acquiring an additional 898,976 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,086,000 after purchasing an additional 613,764 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 305.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 496,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,819,000 after purchasing an additional 373,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,152,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,705,000 after purchasing an additional 320,937 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.80.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $321.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $243.73 and a one year high of $384.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $349.39 and a 200 day moving average of $341.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,027,381. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.