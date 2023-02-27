Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,254,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,343,000 after purchasing an additional 401,697 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,717,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,365,000 after buying an additional 163,891 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,642,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,763,000 after buying an additional 138,119 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,116,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,500,000 after buying an additional 221,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 765,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,921,000 after buying an additional 22,125 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $41.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.53. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $53.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

