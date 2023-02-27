Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $2.70 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.63. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $113.49.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.212 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.