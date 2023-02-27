Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $86,000.

BATS NOBL opened at $90.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

