Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $85.71 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.09 and its 200-day moving average is $86.94.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

