Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $62.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.87. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $69.82.

