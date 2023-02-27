Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $3.88 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,783,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,911 shares of company stock worth $16,479,035 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $152.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.99 and its 200-day moving average is $149.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $270.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

