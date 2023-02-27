Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 12.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,979,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,056 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 36.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,985,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,819,000 after acquiring an additional 527,327 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 235.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,560,000 after acquiring an additional 433,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,682,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,335,750,000 after acquiring an additional 285,651 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $129.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $141.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.91.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.55.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

