Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 120.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 536,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 293,563 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 428,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49,596 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 295,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 67,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Performance

IMCG stock opened at $57.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.48. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

