Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock opened at $71.24 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

