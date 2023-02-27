Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 257 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. City State Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $244.84 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $213.73 and a twelve month high of $317.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.29.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

