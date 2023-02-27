Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.26 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.87.

