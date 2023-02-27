Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,453 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,724.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $19.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.51. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

