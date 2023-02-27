Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 32,550 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,550 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Independence Realty Trust worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 203,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Independence Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:IRT opened at $17.98 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. JMP Securities began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

