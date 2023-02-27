Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 530 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Amundi raised its position in Caterpillar by 15.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Caterpillar by 46.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,278,000 after purchasing an additional 68,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,138,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,888,000 after purchasing an additional 49,232 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CAT opened at $236.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CAT. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.33.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.