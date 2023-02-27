Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 515.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,213 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 30,406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,575,000 after acquiring an additional 105,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

AY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $27.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -159.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

