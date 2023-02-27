Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Avnet has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Avnet has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avnet to earn $5.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $45.61 on Monday. Avnet has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Avnet had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.